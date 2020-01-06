Malang: Disha Patani sizzles in shimmery gown, Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper as they get papped at launch

Today, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were papped at the trailer launch of Malang

After releasing the character posters of , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu from Malang, today the makers of the film launched the trailer of Malang in Mumbai. Prior to the trailer launch, we papped the cast of the film in the city, and in the photos, Disha, Aditya and Anil Kapoor looked picture perfect. In the photos, while Disha looks drop dead gorgeous in a shimmery green thigh high slit gown, the Aashiqui 2 actor looks dapper in a casual look.

In the poster of the film, we can see Disha sitting on Aditya's shoulder as the two share a kiss, and clearly, their sizzling chemistry in the photo has got us excited for the film. In the film, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop and the prime antagonist in Malang. As per reports, Disha and Aditya will be sharing an underwater kissing sequence in Malang and for the same, the actors even practised for the same and in May last year, they had taken lessons to increase their lung capacity.

Back in October, the entire cast and crew of Malang celebrated the wrap up of the Mohit Suri film as Anil Kapoor hosted a party at his residence in Mumbai. Earlier, Malang was to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day but later, the makers proponed the release of the film to February 7, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

