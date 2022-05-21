Cannes 2022: Meera Chopra glows in a glittery ball gown as she owns the red carpet; PICS

For the event, Meera opted for a glittery pink sleeveless ball gown by Sophie Couture. She kept her hair in a low ponytail with a middle partition. She accessorised her look really well with a necklace and earrings. To note, her makeup was also on point. Meera also smiled brightly as she owned the red carpet with utmost perfection and grace. See Meera Chopra’s red carpet photos here:

Indian stars at Cannes 2022

To note, Meera is at the French Riviera for the poster launch of her film 'Safed', which features her opposite Abhay Verma. Apart from her, Helly Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari too made their debut at the film festival this year.

Apart from Meera, several other Indian stars including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hina Khan, and others graced the event this year. This time, the film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. To note, India has been named as the official 'Country of Honour’ at the Marche` Du Film. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur is leading a delegation from India which includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, and Shekhar Kapur, among others.

