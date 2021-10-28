Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas turns into a superhero due to natural calamity

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will be seen next in an upcoming highly awaited superhero film titled Minnal Murali. Today, the trailer of the film has been released and is a mixture of action and comedy. Tovino becomes a superhero in the film after being struck by lightning. In the teaser, we also see is an explosion and a very catchy background score.

The makers of the film took to social media and released the trailer in all languages. Tovino Thomas as a superhero performs magical stunts and amuses villagers. The film promises to touch on various human emotions and grip the audience with action-packed performances.

Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Basil Joseph, who shot to his fame after the films Godha and Kunjiramayanam, the film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese will be seen in key roles. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera and Shaan Rahman has composed the music. The film is produced by Sophia Paul.

Minnal Murali, which marks Tovino's second collaboration with director Basil Joseph, got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After a long postponement, the film is all set to skip theatrical release and directly release on Netflix on December 24. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada.