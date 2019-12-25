Mira Kapoor spends Christmas with daughter Misha; says 'Nothing like family'

Mira Kapoor spends Christmas with daughter Misha and family & posts adorable pictures on Instagram.

Mira Kapoor seems to be on a clicking spree as she spends her Christmas break with daughter Misha and family. 's wifey is an avid social media user. She loves to click pictures and share stories on Instagram to keep her fans updated. Often, we find the star wife posting pictures of her kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor on her social media handle. It seems like Mira celebrates all the festivals with the same zeal. Be it Rakshabandhan or Christmas, the yummy mummy is seen making the most out of every festivity along with her toddlers.

Recently, Mira shared a picture of Misha playing with other kids and captioned the picture as 'Time capsule'. She posted another picture where Mira herself can be seen enjoying the sun in Winters along with her family. "Nothing like family", Mira wrote in her caption. A few days ago, Mira posted a solo picture of herself as she stood in a picturesque location with the sun and lush green trees visible in the backdrop. Check it out:

"Such a feelin's comin' over me, There is wonder in 'most every thing I see. Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes, And I won't be surprised if it's a dream. I’m on the top of the world." Mira wrote alongside her picture but hubby Shahid Kapoor's comment took away the cake. "The sun looks pale compared to you", he replied with a heart emoji and we can't stop gushing over the cute couple.

Credits :Instagram

