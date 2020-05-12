Mira Rajput is a doting mom to kids Misha, Zain and THESE photos prove her unconditional love for them

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput has been a favourite among the star’s fans. The gorgeous star wife is also a doting mommy to their kids, Misha and Zain and often shares adorable photos with them. Check it out.

Among the popular star wives in Bollywood, ’s better half Mira Rajput has always managed to grab everyone’s attention with her looks and style. The diva does not just take care of her kids but also dotes on them and we get to see that on her Instagram feed that is flooded with cute and adorable photos of Misha and Zain Kapoor. Every time, Mira steps out in the city with her daughter Misha and son Zain, she manages to leave everyone in awe.

Not just this, on every special occasion, Mira manages to make a special post for her kids, Misha and Zain on social media and those often leave the internet swooning. Misha, who is 3 years old, is her mommy’s girl and often Mira shares adorable photos with her on social media. From her first photo to her spending time with daddy Shahid Kapoor, Mira gives fans a glimpse into their lives on social media. One of her photos with Misha from a friend’s birthday party went viral where Misha is seen sitting on a toy train.

ALSO READ | Mira Rajput gets smothered with love by a ‘questionably dressed’ hubby Shahid Kapoor in throwback birthday pic

The cute photo broke the internet and well, rightly so as the mommy-daughter duo left everyone in awe of their cuteness. So, without further adieu, here are some adorable moments captured between Mira and her kids Misha and Zain that are proof that a mother’s love is pure and unconditional.

1. When Mira and Misha posed in the cutest manner

A while back, Mira shared cute photos with Misha when they had gone to attend her friend’s birthday party. In the photo, Misha is seen sitting on a toy train in a cute little frock. Mommy Mira seems to be talking to Misha and in the very next moment, the duo posed for a picture perfect click.

2. Mira capturing Misha and Zain’s cute shenanigans

A photo that was shared by Mira on her social media handle had Misha and Zain playing with each other. In the photo, Misha is seen clad in her school uniform while Zain is seen staring at his big sister who is playing with a flower. The cutie boy wanted to play with it too and asked Misha for it. Misha helped Zain in playing with the flower but the little naughty boy pinched his sister and the cute sibling shenanigans were shared by Mira on social media,

3. Mira and Misha twinning and winning

Back in the day, Mira shared a cute photo with her daughter Misha in which the mommy-daughter duo are seen chilling with each other while spending time at home. In the photo, Misha and Mira are clad in ethnic wear of the same combination. The twinning mommy-daughter moment was captured in the frame by Mira and well, fans couldn’t help gushing over it.

4. Mira shared Misha and Zain’s first Rakhi celebrations

When Mira gave birth to baby Zain back in 2018, Misha also got a baby brother. When they sibling duo celebrated their first Rakhi festival, it was captured in the frame and Mira shared the adorable moment on Instagram. In the photo, we could see Shahid holding Zain while Mira is seen holding Misha as she ties Rakhi on her brother’s hand. The cute moment is bound to leave your heart melting!

5. When Mira clicked baby Zain on their vacay

A while back, when Zain and Misha joined Shahid and Mira on a vacay, some cute moments were captured between the mommy-son duo. A photo that broke the internet with its cuteness had Mira holding Zain in her arms. The gorgeous star wife is seen clad in a pretty dress with a hat while baby Zain is seen playing with his sunglasses. The cute moment is surely one of the most adorable things you’ll get to see today. Mira had shared more cute moments between Misha and Zain from the same vacay and well, they too left the internet in awe of Shahid’s little munchkins.

6. Mira cuddling and playing with Baby Zain

A cute photo of Mira playing with Baby Zain was shared by the star wife on social media. In the cute photo, we can see Mira holding Zain cheek to cheek and playing with the little cutie. Seeing the adorable photo, one can see the uncanny semblance between the mommy-son duo. Mira captioned the photo as, “Mom stay cool stay cool.”

7. Mira and Zain’s swag on point

A cool photo of Mira and Zain was captured in the frame a while back and it left the internet in awe of the cute mommy-son duo. Both Mira and Zain could be seen lying on the sofa together. However, Mira is seen twinning in white with her son and showing off a victory sign while posing. The cute photo made everyone go ‘awww.’

8. The picture perfect family of 4

Mira had shared the perfect family portrait a while back on Instagram. In the cute photo, we could see Mira holding onto Zain while Shahid is seen posing with daughter Misha. The couple looked happy and content with their kids and the photo is just a reminder of what a picture perfect family looks like. Well, till now, fans of Shahid and Mira love the adorable family picture of the Kapoors.

9. When Mira used Misha to announce her second pregnancy

When Mira was pregnant with Zain, she chose to announce it in the cutest way. Sharing a cute photo of Misha posing next to a couple of painted balloons with a caption ‘Big Sister’ was enough to tell the world that Shahid and Mira were expecting a second child. The cute photo literally broke the internet.

10. Mira captured Misha staring in awe at her grandma, Neelima Azmi

While Neelima Azmi was practicing Kathak in the backyard of Shahid and Mira’s house, Mira’s daughter Misha was standing in awe and staring at her grandma. This cute moment was captured in the frame by Mira and the cute photo is bound to leave you in awe of the cute moment!

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×