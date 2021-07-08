Mira Rajput jets off in stylish black and white look after a morning workout session; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed out of the city. The star wife had shared a photo from her morning workout session at home as she began her day on a healthy note.

's wife Mira Rajput is quite a popular celeb and due to her social media activity, she always manages to stay in the headlines. Not just this, her chic style and looks always happen to make heads turn when she steps out in the city. Speaking of this, on Thursday morning, Shahid's ladylove jetted off out of Mumbai as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The gorgeous star wife kept it chic for her airport look.

Prior to arriving at the airport, Mira began her day with an active workout session. She shared a photo in her Instagram story earlier on Thursday morning where she was seen working out at her home gym. Later, she was caught in the frame at the airport. In the photos, she is seen clad in an oversized white shirt. She teamed it up with black tights and a pair of silver shiny shoes. Her hair can be seen pulled back in a ponytail and she is seen carrying a bag. As she walked towards the airport gate, Mira is seen keeping her distance and wearing a mask.

On Wednesday, Mira and Shahid celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. The couple welcomed another year of their marital bliss and the star wife celebrated it with an adorable photo on social media. She shared a picture where Shahid is seen hugging her in an adorable way with a caption, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life." On their post, several close friends commented and wished the adorable couple. Kanika Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania commented and wished them on their anniversary.

Mira also was seen in the city this week. She had resumed a shoot and was spotted leaving the same in a stylish look. However, her skirt attracted the wrong attention as many questioned it via comments on social media. However, the star wife never fails to make a statement with her stylish looks and most of the time remains in the headlines owing to them. Lately, she has been sharing sweet posts featuring her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Her recent goofy video where Ishaan locked her out of the house had gone viral on social media.

Mira also had shared a selfie video recently on social media where she was seen flaunting her makeup look. She had given a shoutout with it to Katrina and her cosmetic brand. Her video earned her a sweet comment from Katrina. She wrote, "Loveeeeee", with a heart emoticon.

