Mira Rajput opts for a fresh floral look as she steps out for dinner; PICS

It wouldn’t be wrong to dub Mira Rajput Kapoor as a complete social media star. Although Shahid Kapoor’s wife is not from the film industry, she has carved her own space. The star wife has quite the fan following on social media, where she drops glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids Misha and Zain, every now and then. From talking about fitness and yoga to discussing favorite sitcoms and posting selfies, Mira has done it all. She has a super witty and charming personality and it reflects on her social media account. Moreover, whenever she steps out, she always makes the headlines. On Tuesday, she got spotted at Opa Restaurant in Worli, Mumbai.

In the pictures, Mira Rajput looked quite gorgeous. She wore a pretty floral dress with frills and looked like a sweet princess. Her hair was tied in a neat and sleek pony. She also sweetly posed for the paps and wished them bye. Meanwhile, these days, she often promotes her hubby Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Jersey on her Instagram.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, sharing a glimpse of the sets, Mira shared two pictures that showed how her family spent time together as a family on her Instagram. In the first picture that Mira Rajput shared we can see Shahid Kapoor clad in a black and grey jacket that he paired with olive green pants and white shoes holding his daughter Misha who seemed to be jumping. The Kabir Singh actor held his daughter with both his hands and she is looking down as she appears to be in mid-air. In the next picture, we can see Mira Rajput with her son who seems to be interesting in the cricket kit kept in front of him.

