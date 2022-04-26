Mira Rajput turns heads as she rocks fifty shades of blue at the airport; PICS

It wouldn’t be wrong to dub Mira Rajput Kapoor as a complete social media star. Although Shahid Kapoor’s wife is not from the film industry, she has carved her own space. The star wife has quite the fan following on social media, where she drops glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids Misha and Zain, every now and then. From talking about fitness and yoga to discussing favorite sitcoms and posting selfies, Mira has done it all. She is a fashionista and always turns heads when she steps out. Just on Monday, she was spotted at the airport.

In the pictures, Mira looked quite gorgeous. She opted for a chic and fashionable airport look. She rocked fifty shades of blue in her stunning attire. She went for an ethnic co-ord set. She combined the look with white sandals and a white bag. She wore her hair down and it framed her face beautifully. Well, if you ever need any airport outfit inspiration, Mira might be the perfect inspiration for you.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s latest movie Jersey got released last week. Mira applauded Shahid’s performance in his new film Jersey as she wrote on her Instagram story, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji)”. She further added, “It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”.

