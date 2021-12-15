Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu returns home, stuns in red gown at the airport

India's Harnaaz Sandhu scripted history on December 13 as she brought home Miss Universe 2021 crown after competing with contestants from across 80 countries. Chandigarh’s Harnaaz brought back the title for India after 21 years. Harnaaz made it to the top 3 along with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay. The question that made Harnaaz stand out was, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said that one of the pressures women face today is not believing in themselves and that they should understand that their uniqueness makes them beautiful.

A few moments back, the gorgeous diva returned to India from Israel. Harnaaz looked stunning in a red embellished gown as she made her way out of the airport. She kept her makeup on point and wore her pride Miss Universe 2021 sash like a queen displaying utmost grace. The talented diva received a warm welcome on her arrival. India’s pride was beaming with joy as she posed for the paps at the airport with a contagious smile.

Take a look:

As soon as Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe, wishes from across the world began to pour in for her. Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and many others showered best wishes to Harnaaz. To note, Harnaaz is the third Indian to have been crowned Miss Universe after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. The first runner up 2021 was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira while the second runner up 2021 was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.