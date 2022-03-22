Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looks glamorous as she gets clicked at her homecoming bash; PICS

On Monday, a homecoming bash was organised for Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. The party was hosted by Vineet Kumar Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. The paparazzi clicked Harnaaz in her most glamorous avatar at the party. She wore a stunning gown and looked every inch beautiful as she posed for the shutterbugs.

In the photos, Harnaaz can be seen wearing a sheer gown. She looked divine with her on-point makeup and wavy hairdo. She completed her look with her Miss Universe sash. Harnaaz acknowledged the camerapersons as she stopped by to pose. Nonetheless to say, she was looking glamorous for the party night.

See Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s photos here:

On Sunday, Harnaaz had visited the Fountain of Joy in Mumbai. She received a grand welcome as she arrived for the event. chose a golden color thigh-slit gown. She also wore the Miss Universe crown.

Previously, she had shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration on social media. She shared a short video that was full of fun and colors. Her fan also cheered for her and dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

To note, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Punjab had made India proud after she bagged the crown of Miss Universe in the year 2021. The first runner-up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. Harnaaz brought back the title after 21 years. It was last won by Lara Dutta in the year 2000. To note, Harnaaz is the third Indian to have been crowned Miss Universe after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

