Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan beams with joy as she flaunts her baby bump in a chic dress in the city; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the city for the shoot of her show. The gorgeous mum-to-be left everyone swooning over her maternity style once again as she opted for a perfect dress for the day.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood all over again with her second child. The gorgeous star has once again been setting goals for all would-be mothers by working through her pregnancy. On Wednesday, Kareena stepped out in the city for the shoot of her radio show and well, once again, the Laal Singh Chaddha star made heads turn with her chic style. Be it nailing casual dresses to vibrant looks, the soon-to-be mom has been winning the internet with her style.

And, once again, today, Kareena left everyone swooning with her style. Not just this, her beaming smile and pregnancy glow made it hard to look away from the gorgeous star. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a grey turtleneck dress with a matching belt around her waist. With it, her hair was perfectly styled and left open to fall perfectly on the sides of her face. She is seen opting for a natural look in terms of makeup.

With a pair of cute kitten heels, Kareena completed her chic look of the day for her show. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi from a distance before she headed inside the studio for her shoot.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be mom has been spending time with her family at home since she returned from her Dharamshala and Palampur vacay with and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena has been looking forward to the addition to her family and when the pregnancy was announced, Saif revealed that he was excited about it. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Christmas 2021.

