Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor gets a sweet kiss from Anand Ahuja on their first appearance post pregnancy news; PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently took their social media handle and announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple shared some photographs and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." The good news left the internet in a tizzy and Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others bombarded Sonam and Anand’s feed with blessings.

And now, two days post the pregnancy announcement, Sonam and Anand made their first public appearance. The paparazzi spotted the couple at a store launch alongside other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, and others. The cameras went clickety-click as soon as Sonam, who is almost four months pregnant, arrived with Anand. In one of the photographs, Anand was seen giving a sweet kiss to mommy-to-be and we are sure the priceless moment will melt your hearts.

Take a look:

Apart from Sonam and her family, celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekhaa, Mohit Marwah and many others were also in the attendance.

For those unaware, Anand and Sonam had tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with daddy Anil Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

