Like mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan keeps up with THIS fashion trend as he steps out; PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was snapped below his house. The cutie patootie seems to have hopped on to the same fashion trend like mommy Kareena and the photos are proof.

Just yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a casual yet stylish avatar to attend her sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday get-together at her aunt Rima Jain's place and managed to own the popular fashion trend Tie-Dye for this season. Now, it looks like that her cute son Taimur Ali Khan, like mommy Kareena, has hopped on to the stylish and vibrant trend as the little one was spotted opting for a similar yet different look as he stepped out today.

On Saturday, Taimur was snapped when he stepped out of his house for an evening stroll and well, like mommy Kareena, he too was seen opting for a tie-dye tee for his look of the day. In the photos, Taimur is seen clad in a colourful tie-dye tee with jeans. The cutie patootie is also seen keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols as he was seen sporting a mask. However, it wasn't just any mask. Taimur was seen sporting a 'Superman' mask and well, it certainly stole the show. Clearly, mom and son are owning the fashion trends like pros!

Take a look:







Meanwhile, a few days back, Kareena had shared a photo of Saif and Taimur doing Yoga together on World Yoga Day. The cute picture won hearts on social media and gave all a glimpse of how the little one, just like his mom, loves yoga. On World Environment Day, Kareena had shared a beautiful video featuring little Taimur playing in the sand on a beach. The throwback video from her vacay with Taimur gave all a glimpse of her munchkin's love for the outdoors.

It has been a while since Taimur was seen in the city owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. He along with his mom Kareena, dad Saif and baby brother have been spending time at home amid the pandemic.

