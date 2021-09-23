Mommy to be Neha Dhupia looks radiant in green for an outing with Angad Bedi & daughter Mehr; PHOTOS

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi, was snapped in the city on Thursday afternoon. The gorgeous mommy-to-be has been in the headlines since she announced her second pregnancy with Angad on social media in complete style. The couple is proud parents to their adorable daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and now, are all set to embrace parenthood again with their second child. Amid this, Neha has been spotted in the city a couple of times and on Thursday, she was seen making her way home from a cafe.

As Neha and Angad came out of the cafe, the paparazzi caught the family in the frame. In the photos, Neha is seen looking radiant in a green comfy outfit. The star looked gorgeous and her pregnancy glow was unmissable as she stepped out with her family. Neha also was seen sporting a black mask with her look. On the other hand, Angad was seen clad in a casual avatar in a blue tee with jeans. The Gunjan Saxena actor added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete his look. Mehr was seen clinging to her dad while being dressed in a cute pink outfit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the couple announced Neha's second pregnancy with lovely photos on social media. The photos immediately went viral and good wishes from Btown began pouring in for Neha and Angad. The actress has been sharing her journey through the second pregnancy on her social media handle as well. From working out to enjoying a pool day, Neha is making most of it.

On the other hand, Angad has been in the headlines owing to his new music video Main Bhi Barbaad with actress . The song released on Thursday and is getting a good response from the audience.

