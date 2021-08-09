Monday Motivation feat Janhvi Kapoor's morning gym session and Malaika Arora's stroll with pet; PHOTOS

Every Monday brings with it some blues as a new week begins. However, to nip those in the bud, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor and have channelled all their inner 'josh' with early morning workout sessions. On Monday, while Janhvi headed for an early morning gym session, Malaika opted to head out for a stroll with her pet Casper. The two gorgeous divas proved that a new week brings with it new zeal and gave us all the perfect Monday Motivation to kick off our week in a healthy way.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen walking out of her gym after an early morning session. The Roohi star is seen opting for a grey sweatshirt with tie-dye blue tights. She teamed it up with black sneakers and opted to carry a shiny duffle bag. The star completed her look with a hot pink mask to follow COVID 19 guidelines. As Janhvi left the gym, she was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. She obliged for photos from a distance as she headed home.

On the other hand, Malaika was snapped when she headed out for a morning walk with her pet Casper. In the photos, she is seen clad in a black tee with matching shorts and flats. She teamed up a matching mask with her look and as she strolled with her pet, she acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance. Not just this, Malaika revealed her Monday mood in a post as she shared a photo on her Instagram handle with a caption, "Stepping into a new week with full josh…… lots to be happy n grateful for."

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently in the news when beau slammed a portal for comparing his and his girlfriend's monetary earnings. The post shared by Arjun was deleted later. However, it had gone viral by then.

On the other hand, Janhvi has been in the news owing to her recent video with her 'Aksa gang' again. The gorgeous star has been quite active on social media lately. On the work front, she will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry and Helen's Hindi remake.

