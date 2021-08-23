Monday Motivation feat Kangana Ranaut's morning hustle at the pilates class; PHOTOS

As another week in Btown begins, the hustle also has made its way with it. Bollywood stars love to kick off a new week on a healthy note and speaking of this, is here to shell out the right kind of Monday Motivation. The Thalaivi actress is one of the stars who always makes it a point to stay fit and healthy in their own way. On Monday, it seems Kangana opted to spend time at her Pilates session and kick off her day on an active note.

As Kangana left her pilates class, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, the Thalaivi star looked pumped and charged up to take on the new week with all the energy. Kangana waved to the paparazzi from a distance as she was getting inside her car. She is seen clad in a pink top with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. Kangana added a pair of white-framed shades to complete her morning gym look on Monday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently returned from Budapest after completing Dhaakad shoot. She was shooting there with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta for the actioner. Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi in which she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyshree in pivotal roles. Kangana recently began shooting for another schedule of her film Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. The film is produced by RSVP films.

