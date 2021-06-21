  1. Home
Monday Motivation: Janhvi Kapoor shells out fitspiration as she begins week with Pilates; PICS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor kept up with her fitness routine on Monday as well as she headed for her Pilates session. She was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed to work out.
5416 reads Mumbai
Monday Motivation: Janhvi Kapoor shells out fitspiration as she begins week with Pilates; PICS
Monday always brings with it the hope of a new week and well, Bollywood stars love to kick it off on a healthy note. Speaking of this, bringing out the right kind of Monday motivation for her fans, Janhvi Kapoor made her way this afternoon to her Pilates session. Being a youth icon, Janhvi enjoys a huge fan following and whenever she steps out, she makes heads turn. Today, as she kept up with her fitness regimen, the paparazzi caught her in the frame.

In the photos, Janhvi can be seen clad in a white tank top with a matching pair of shorts as she headed to work out with her Pilates instructor. While the lockdown has been lifted, the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour is to be followed and hence, Janhvi too was seen keeping a distance from the photographers as she got out of her car. Janhvi also is seen wearing a hot pink mask as she headed to work out. The star smiled and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently shared a special wish for her father Boney Kapoor on social media on the occasion of Father's Day. The cute video and photos took over the internet. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is backed by Aanand L Rai and directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, Janhvi also has a Dharma Productions film, Dostana 2. 

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor teams up blue athleisure with a pink mask as she steps out in the city on weekend; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

