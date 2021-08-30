Monday Motivation: Sara Ali Khan, back from Ladakh, sends a women empowerment message post pilates; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, fans of Sara Ali Khan have been getting visual treats from her Ladakh vacation diaries and those photos have been going viral on social media. Now, as the actress has returned to Mumbai, it seems that Sara had no 'vacation blues' as she headed straight to workout, thereby giving us all the right kind of Monday Motivation. Not just this, her gym look on Monday also seemed to be sending out an inspiring message to all.

The Simmba actress was snapped on Monday after her Pilates class and she seemed to be in a peppy mood. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a white crop top with purple jogger shorts. Sara also is seen carrying a colourful bag with an equally vibrant mask. She teamed up her gym look with a slip-on footwear and her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail. In her sporty gym look, the message on her tee caught our attention. It read as, "empower women," and well, that surely stole the limelight.

Take a look:

Sara is one of the young stars in Bollywood who are fitness icons for their fans. Whenever she is in town, she makes it a point to workout at her Pilates class. Keeping up with it, as soon as she returned from Ladakh, she headed to workout.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Reportedly, in the film, Sara will be seen in a double role. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

