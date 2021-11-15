Monday Motivation: Take fitspiration from Kangana Ranaut as she begins a new week with Pilates; PHOTOS

Among the fit stars in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is the one who always goes the extra mile to keep herself healthy. Be it yoga or Pilates, Kangana ensures she spends time working out to stay healthy. Hence, she often is a source of inspiration to her fans. Speaking of this, Kangana's fans certainly can take some Monday Motivation from her as she kicked off her day and new week with a workout session. The actress was seen leaving from her class in a pumped up avatar.

Kangana was snapped by the paparazzi while she was walking towards her car. The Thalaivii star looked all charged up after a workout session as she left for home. In the photos, Kangana is seen sporting an athleisure look. She is seen clad in a beige tee with matching tights. Kangana's hair was loosely tied up and she added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look. The Tejas star acknowledged the paps from a distance and then left for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana also began her Monday with a sweet wish for her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel. She shared adorable photos on her Instagram handle and left netizens in awe. Recently, she has been in the headlines owing to her comment on freedom and the debate it sparked off on social media. She also grabbed all the attention when she attended Tejas wrap up party in the city. Her shimmery gold dress left netizens impressed with her style.

On the work front, she will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas next. She also is producing Tiku Weds Sheru under Manikarnika Films.

