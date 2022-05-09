Mother’s Day: Shilpa Shetty spends quality time with sister Shamita Shetty, mom Sunanda & son Viaan; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Time and again, she has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Dhadkan, Baazigar, Life in a Metro, and others. Apart from being a talented professional, Shilpa loves spending time with her family, and on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, she took the opportunity to do the same as she spent some quality time with her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, and son Viaan.

They were spotted outside a restaurant in the city. For the outing, Shilpa opted for a gorgeous white dress and exuded charm. Shamita also twinned with her elder sister as she wore white too. Little boy Viaan looked handsome in casual attire and his grandmother Sunanda picked ethnic wear. They also stopped by to pose for the cameras.

See photos here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa is currently busy working on Sukhee. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, the movie is a slice-of-life film. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.

In addition to this, Shilpa will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles and will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Indian Police Force is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Also, it is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

