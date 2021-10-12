Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid Case: Producer Imtiaz Khatri arrives at NCB office for questioning

Film producer Imtiaz Khatri was seen arriving on Tuesday afternoon at the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning. The NCB officials had raided his house and office last week and had probed him then too in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid case. It is the same case in which Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB earlier this month. Reportedly, Imtiaz was also questioned by the NCB on Monday for 7 hours in the matter.

As per an India Today report, on Tuesday, he was summoned again by the NCB for further probe in the Cruise Ship raid case in which Aryan was nabbed with others. As per India Today sources, the NCB is likely to probe him about Aryan Khan on Tuesday. In the photos, Imtiaz was seen making his way with a file to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further probe in the case. As per a previous NDTV report, Khatri's name had popped up in the NCB investigation when Achit Kumar was arrested by the officials.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, NCB has been probing the Cruise ship drug bust case since Aryan, Arbaaz and others were arrested. Reportedly, a Nigerian drug peddler also was arrested by the NCB and is being probed for his connection with the case. Several other arrests have been made in the matter related to the Cordelia Cruise raid case and even the organisers of the party have been called for questioning by the officials. Currently, Aryan, Arbaaz and others are in Arthur road jail after they were sent into 14-day judicial custody. Their bail applications will be heard by the Special NDPS Court on October 13.

