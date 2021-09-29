Mumbai rain or sunshine, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan keep up with Pilates session in style; PHOTOS

If there are two young stars who will never skip their workout routine, come what may, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor come to mind. The Gen-Z stars are very particular when it comes to their fitness and are often seen heading to Pilates class together. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, despite the torrential Mumbai rain, Sara and Janhvi headed to work out. While exiting their pilates class after the workout, both Sara and Janhvi were snapped by the paparazzi.

The paps clicked both the stars from a distance amid the rain and ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. In the photos, both Janhvi and Sara can be seen leaving their Pilates class separately. Janhvi is seen clad in a brown tank top with distressed blue denim jeans and black shoes. She teamed up her casual look with a black mask. Janhvi also left her hair open and was seen carrying a black umbrella to shield herself from the rain. She acknowledged the paps from a distance.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Sara was seen exiting the class and waiting at the gate for her car. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a maroon tank top with purple shorts and flats. She is seen sporting her mask and carrying a handbag and a black coloured mask. The Simmba actress waved to the paps from a distance while waiting for her car to reach the gate.

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Sara and Janhvi both have been heading to the workout sessions together. They have been getting papped together post their workout sessions. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix.

On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Helen Hindi remake and Dostana 2.

