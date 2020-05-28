N T Rama Rao 98th Birthday Anniversary: Balakrishna pays tribute, Chiranjeevi shares a sweet memory of him

Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary today, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a memorable picture with him.

It is 98 birth anniversary of Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao today, May 28. NT Rama Rao is one of the actors from his time who balanced politics and cinema intelligently. NTR made his debut as an actor in a Telugu social film Mana Desam, directed by L. V. Prasad in 1949 and went on to become as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary today, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a memorable picture with him. He also expressed himself to be lucky and get a chance to work with him.

On the other hand, Balakrishna visited the NTR ghat and paid tribute to the legendary actor on his birth anniversary. Featured in more than 300 films, he is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He became people's leader after he moved out of the silver screen to enter politics. Twitter is filled with wishes as fans celebrate NTR Jayanti today. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi is currently trending on Twitter and fans have been sharing pictures and videos of the legend on this special day. However, due to lock down a lot of celebs won't be visiting NTR ghat this time to pay tribute to him.

Check out Chiranjeevi's Tweet below:

Actor & Leader Nandamuri Balakrishna paid his respects to Legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu on his Birth Anniversary at NTR Ghat#NTR #JoharNTR#LegendaryNTRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/dllZj0CaKP — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 28, 2020

Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram are his grandsons. Last year, Jr NTR was reportedly upset when there were zero preparations for his grandfather's birthday anniversary at NTR ghat. Talking to media, he had said, "Even if no one cares about my grandfather, I will be there for him. From now on, I will take care of the arrangements."

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's life, acting career, later life and the political journey was showcased in the movies N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, respectively. Nandamuri Balakrishna played the title character.

