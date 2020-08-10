Naga Chaitanya goofs around with Samantha Akkineni in a priceless pic from Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a few stunning photos with Naga Chaitanya and other family members as they were part of the rituals at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and their latest photos from Rana Daggubati's pre-wedding festivities are all things cute. Sam took to Instagram and shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya goofing around with her at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham. They look super cute together in this candid moment and we just can't stop gushing about them. The Majili also shared a few details about the timeless Indian ritual performed ahead of any wedding.

In the other picture shared by Samantha, the Daggubati family can be seen into a perfect canvas. Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu, Samantha and other family members wore handwoven cotton outfits for wedding rituals. Sharing about it, the South beauty wrote, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage." These photos are setting major family goals!

Check out the latest photos below:

Samantha Akkineni is one of the few actresses in the industry who knows how to ace any simplest outfit with grace and confidence. For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, Sam picked simple blue floral print saree by Raw Mango and she looked gorgeous as ever. Though it was too simple for the event, but the way she carried it gracefully is appreciated.

Rana and Miheeka got married in the presence of their family members on August 8th in Hyderabad. The wedding was also attended by Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

