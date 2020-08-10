  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naga Chaitanya goofs around with Samantha Akkineni in a priceless pic from Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a few stunning photos with Naga Chaitanya and other family members as they were part of the rituals at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 11:44 am
Naga Chaitanya goofs around with Samantha Akkineni in a priceless pic from Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurthamNaga Chaitanya goofs around with Samantha Akkineni in a priceless pic from Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and their latest photos from Rana Daggubati's pre-wedding festivities are all things cute. Sam took to Instagram and shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya goofing around with her at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham. They look super cute together in this candid moment and we just can't stop gushing about them. The Majili also shared a few details about the timeless Indian ritual performed ahead of any wedding. 

In the other picture shared by Samantha, the Daggubati family can be seen into a perfect canvas. Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu, Samantha and other family members wore handwoven cotton outfits for wedding rituals. Sharing about it, the South beauty wrote, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage." These photos are setting major family goals! 

Check out the latest photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Samantha Akkineni is one of the few actresses in the industry who knows how to ace any simplest outfit with grace and confidence. For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, Sam picked simple blue floral print saree by Raw Mango and she looked gorgeous as ever. Though it was too simple for the event, but the way she carried it gracefully is appreciated. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango for Rana Daggubati's wedding; Yay or Nay? 

Rana and Miheeka got married in the presence of their family members on August 8th in Hyderabad. The wedding was also attended by Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. 

Credits :Reels and Frames

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Such a wannabe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement