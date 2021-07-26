Nani's Shyam Singha Roy wraps up shoot; Shares BTS photo as they begin post production work

Natural star Nani will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies of Tollywood. The posters and motion videos have received a good response from the audience. As soon as the lockdown eased, the team of Shyam Singha Roy got back to action. In the latest update, it has been announced that the entire shoot of the film is wrapped up.

Nani and the makers of the film took to social media and announced the wrap-up of the entire shoot. He shared a photo of himself from behind and wrote, "Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcomePost production begins :)#ShyamSinghaRoy."

In the photo, he can be seen sitting on a chair in a white kurta and camera in the background. The makers also shared a photo, where he can be seen looking at himself in a mirror. He can be seen donning a sleek hairstyle and a moustache. Take a look at the post here:

Set in Kolkata, Shyam Singha Roy is written by Satyadev Janga and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Shyam Singha Roy is produced under the Niharika Entertainment banner and is currently proceeding to post-production work. An official release date is yet to be announced.