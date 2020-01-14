Natasa Stankovic and fiance Hardik Pandya sizzle in swimwear in a throwback pic from their romantic getaway

Natasa Stankovic stuns in a black swimwear in a throwback picture with Hardik Pandya. Check it out right here.

The new year started off with a bang with for Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya as they got engaged on the first day of 2020. In front of family and friends, Hardik popped the question to Natasa and they celebrated their engagement on a yacht. The stars took to their respective social media handles to announced the same. Soon celebs and fans started pouring congratulatory wishes for them. Natasa's ex Aly Goni and Hardik's alleged ex Urvashi Rautela were also among others to wish the couple.

Natasa, who is currently enjoying her courtship, took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her with beau Hardik Pandya. In the picture, we can see Natasa and Hardik flaunting their beach bodies. She sported a black and gold leopard printed monokini while Hardik sported black and yellow printed shorts. She captioned the same with fire and heart emoji.

Speaking of Natasa, she is a Serbian actress, model, and dancer and had made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She had participated in popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and Nach Baliye 9 with ex Aly. Speaking of Hardik Pandya, he has been not playing for India or his state side since last year September due to his back injury. The couple has not yet revealed any about their impending wedding.

Check out the post right below:

Check out Natasa's interview with Pinkvilla:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More