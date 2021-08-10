Natasha Dalal takes pet Joey to clinic as Varun Dhawan heads to work on Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets; PHOTOS

It seems to have been a day out for and Natasha Dalal's pet Joey on Tuesday as he headed for a checkup at a clinic. Natasha was snapped while on her way out from the pet clinic and she was seen holding Joey in her arms. While Natasha was at the pet clinic, Varun resumed work on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo after 8 months. While the past few weeks, Varun has been an excited pet parent and has been spending time every moment with Joey, he resumed work today and Natasha headed out with Joey.

As Natasha was walking out of the clinic with Joey, she was snapped. In the photos, the designer is seen keeping it casual for the day for her outing with Joey. She is seen clad in a purple round neck tee with dark blue denim jeans. Natasha styled it up with a stylish sling bag. Varun's wife was also seen sporting a white mask to keep up with the COVID 19 guidelines. She is seen holding Joey close as she walks on the streets near the pet clinic.

Take a look:

It was back in Mid-June that Varun had got home an adorable puppy and shared a video on social media while playing with it. He had asked everyone to help him with names for his 'boy' as he announced his newest member of the family. Post it, when he and Natasha picked out a name, Varun shared a post in The Lion King style and named it Joey. Since then, often, Varun has shared cute photos with it.

Meanwhile, Natasha has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Last, she was in AP with Varun when he was shooting for Bhediya there. The couple tied the knot in January 2021 after a long relationship.

