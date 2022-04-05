Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon & others glam up for Noorani Chehra's wrap up party; PICS

The makers and star cast of 'Noorani Chehra' organised a wrap up party on Monday. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon in the key roles. The movie is directed by Navaniat Singh and marks Nupur’s debut in Bollywood. To note, the movie’s shoot had started on February 14. Celebrities arrived to attend the bash.

Nawazuddin arrived for the party in his casual best. Nupur looked beautiful in a blue outfit as she marked her presence. Other teammates also arrived in style. ‘Noorani Chehra’ is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment. Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak, who has produced films like Omkara, Raid, Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Ujda Chaman, believes that everyone is beautiful, irrespective of one’s appearance.

Earlier, Nawazuddin had shared pictures from his last day of shoot of Noorani Chehra as they wrapped up the shoot. In the photos, the cast and crew can be seen cutting a cake. In another photo, Nawazuddin and Nupur posed for the camera. While sharing the photo, he wrote “It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra. It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatres.”

