Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni look glamorous as they get clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; PICS

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor shares a sweet and unbreakable bond with her darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo often meets up and shares quality time together. Their social media handles are full of each other pictures that show their love and bond. Despite being away from films, Riddhima enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She also has a daughter named Samara Sahni. A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor was spotted with Riddhima and Samara at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Bandra.

Neetu Kapoor exuded charm in an all-black outfit. Riddhima too looked stylish and her daughter Samara was looking so cute. Manish Malhotra came to receive them at the doorstep. They were kind enough to acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi as they smiled at the cameras.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as his much-anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo is soon going to hit theaters. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan in key roles. Ever since its trailer has been released, fans have been loving it.

Talking about the film, earlier, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations and their respective marital issues. The source stated that the family drama will be coming with a unique point of love and a lot of humour.

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

