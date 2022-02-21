Newly-weds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar make stylish appearance at Zoya Akhtar’s house; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are on cloud nine as the couple finally took their relationship a step further. For the unversed, they had tied the knot in the presence of friends and family members in Khandala on February 19. After looking at the pictures, it is safe to say that the couple had a gala time at their wedding. On Monday evening, Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar organized a bash for the newly-wed couple. And, the paparazzi spotted Farhan and Shibani looking all glamorous outside Zoya’s house.

In the photos, Shibani wore a purple color gown and looked every inch beautiful. Her newly-bride glow was surely unmissable. Farhan opted for all-black attire and was looking handsome as usual. They looked so cute together. Farhan was surely giving some major husband goals as he escorted her bride to Zoya’s house. To note, Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha also attended the party as they made stylish appearances.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Farhan and Shibani had made their first appearance as husband and wife. They twinned in shades of gold and blush pink and looked stunning together. They also had distributed sweets among the paparazzi. Also, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the couple has registered their marriage today. However, Farhan and Shibani have not posted their official wedding pictures on their official Instagram handles. In addition to it, the couple has been dating for three years and never shied away from expressing their love on social media.

