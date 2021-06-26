  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newlywed Yami Gautam looks pretty in yellow as she steps out with Aditya Dhar & family in city; PHOTOS

Last night, newly married couple Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai after their wedding. Now, on Saturday, Yami and Aditya headed out in the city with their family members and were snapped by paps.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2021 03:47 pm
Newlywed Yami Gautam looks pretty in yellow as she steps out with Aditya Dhar & family in city; PHOTOS Last night, newly married couple Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai after their wedding. Now, on Saturday, Yami and Aditya headed Newlywed Yami Gautam looks pretty in yellow as she steps out with Aditya Dhar & family in city; PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Newly married couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in town after their wedding festivities in Himachal Pradesh and their photos from last night at the airport went viral on social media. On Saturday, Aditya and Yami once again stepped out in the city with their family members for some work and were snapped by the paparazzi. While Aditya kept it casual in black with all proper COVID 19 precautions, Yami managed to flaunt her newly married glow in ethnic attire. 

In the photos, Yami is seen clad in a yellow kurta with a hot pink palazzo and a matching yellow dupatta. She is seen sporting red bangles with a bindi on her forehead and a pair of gold earrings. Keeping up with the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour, Yami is seen sporting a black mask with her ethnic look. As she got out of her car, she is seen walking with Aditya and her family to the end of a building. Later, she is seen winding up and leaving in her car for home. She waved to the paparazzi while sitting in the car and leaving. 

Take a look:

The couple tied the knot on June 4 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their immediate families. The photos from their wedding festivities were shared on social media by Yami and Aditya on the day they got hitched. The couple announced it on social media and left netizens surprised. In their intimate and low-key wedding festivities, Yami and Aditya ensured eco-friendliness. Photos from Yami's kaleere ceremony and Mehendi also went viral on social media. 

Also Read| Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar spotted arriving at the airport together; See PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar ensured their low key wedding was an eco friendly event; Here's how
Yami Gautam wishes her mom as she turns a year older & shares an UNSEEN photo from her & Aditya Dhar's wedding
Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all smiles as they get clicked for the first time post wedding
Yami Gautam looks gorgeous as she flaunts sindoor in a stunning PIC post her wedding with Aditya Dhar
Newswrap, June 6: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised; Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar’s NEW wedding pics & more
Yami Gautam shares NEW pics from private wedding ceremony; Star doting over Aditya Dhar at Varmala ceremony
close