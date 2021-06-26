Newlywed Yami Gautam looks pretty in yellow as she steps out with Aditya Dhar & family in city; PHOTOS

Last night, newly married couple Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai after their wedding. Now, on Saturday, Yami and Aditya headed out in the city with their family members and were snapped by paps.

Newly married couple and Aditya Dhar are back in town after their wedding festivities in Himachal Pradesh and their photos from last night at the airport went viral on social media. On Saturday, Aditya and Yami once again stepped out in the city with their family members for some work and were snapped by the paparazzi. While Aditya kept it casual in black with all proper COVID 19 precautions, Yami managed to flaunt her newly married glow in ethnic attire.

In the photos, Yami is seen clad in a yellow kurta with a hot pink palazzo and a matching yellow dupatta. She is seen sporting red bangles with a bindi on her forehead and a pair of gold earrings. Keeping up with the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour, Yami is seen sporting a black mask with her ethnic look. As she got out of her car, she is seen walking with Aditya and her family to the end of a building. Later, she is seen winding up and leaving in her car for home. She waved to the paparazzi while sitting in the car and leaving.

Take a look:

The couple tied the knot on June 4 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their immediate families. The photos from their wedding festivities were shared on social media by Yami and Aditya on the day they got hitched. The couple announced it on social media and left netizens surprised. In their intimate and low-key wedding festivities, Yami and Aditya ensured eco-friendliness. Photos from Yami's kaleere ceremony and Mehendi also went viral on social media.

Also Read| Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar spotted arriving at the airport together; See PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×