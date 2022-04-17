Newlyweds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor celebrate new beginnings by sending cakes for paps at wedding bash: WATCH

On Saturday evening, newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding party, after their dreamy wedding in Mumbai. The couple invited their close ones from the Bollywood industry to be a part of their new journey. The Kapoors and Bhatts were also seen gracing the special day. Needless to say, it was a busy day for the paparazzi stationed outside Alia-Ranbir’s Vastu residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tara, Aadar Jain, Neetu Singh, and many others were spotted arriving at the newlyweds’ Vastu residence.

While paps were busy clicking pictures, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to celebrate their new beginnings with the media personnel. They sent several delicious cakes for paps waiting outside the venue. This was not the first time when their sweet gesture won fans’ hearts. Earlier too, on the wedding day, Ranbir and Alia sent snack boxes and sweets for the members of the media. To note, the duo’s pre-wedding festivities began on April 13, and they got married in a low-key ceremony on April 14.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir embarked on their new journey as a married couple with a heartfelt post. The ‘Highway’ actress shared a note online that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

