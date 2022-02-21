Newlyweds Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand at the airport; PICS

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are beaming with joy as the couple recently tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family. The duo who were dating each other for around seven years took their relationship to the next step on February 18. They exchanged wedding vows in an intimate wedding and later treated fans with beautiful pictures from their dreamy marriage. To note, Vikrant and Sheetal had got their marriage registered on Valentine’s Day this year. Just a while back, Vikrant and Sheetal made a stylish appearance as a married couple at the airport. The paparazzi spotted the newlyweds looking adorable as they walked hand-in-hand at the airport.

In the photographs, Vikrant was seen dressed up in a formal white shirt paired with brown trousers and black formal shoes. Meanwhile, Sheetal opted for a grey suit and carried a red bag along with her. She also flaunted her choodha and sindoor at the airport. Keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19 cases, Vikrant and Sheetal kept their face masks on and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Sheetal shared several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote, “ दिन मेहंदी का था (It was the day of mehendi).” In the glimpses, Sheetal was seen wearing shimmery rust coloured suit with a green coloured dupatta. In one of the pics, Sheetal flaunted her mehendi as she posed with her friends. In another snap, the lovebirds were seen having a hearty laugh as they looked at each other.

