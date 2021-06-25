Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar spotted arriving at the airport together; See PHOTOS

Power couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar looked adorable as ever as they were spotted by the paps while arriving at the airport together. Take a look at the pictures.

Actress tied the knot with prolific filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate mountain ceremony on June 4. The power couple surprised all their fans as they announced their wedding by sharing stunning pictures from their special day. In the photos, the two were seen beaming with joy as they enjoyed their big day. Now, Yami and Aditya were spotted by the paps while arriving at the airport together and needless to say, the couple looked adorable as ever.

Yami and Aditya certainly made heads turn as they arrived at the airport. They were surrounded by the paparazzi as soon as they were spotted together. In the photos, we can see Yami donning a beautiful floral suit, which she paired with a shimmery pair of heels. On the other hand, Aditya was seen rocking all casuals as he opted for a black coloured hoodie and a pair of blue jeans and white sports shoes. Both Yami and Aditya wore mouth masks and followed the social distancing Covid 19 guidelines.

Yami Gautam had posted a breathtaking picture from their wedding ceremony on her social media handle to inform her fans of the major milestone they’ve reached in their lives. Along with the photo, she added a heartfelt caption, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

