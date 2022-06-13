Nikamma Screening: Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra & others make heads turn at the event; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is on cloud nine as her upcoming movie Nikamma is all set to release soon. And, on Sunday, a screening was organised for the movie which was attended by Shilpa's friends and family members. To note, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is touted to be an action entertainer. For the screening event, Shilpa's friends and family came to support her.

For the event, Shilpa chose a yellow dress. She smiled for the cameras as well. Her sister and actress Shamita Shetty too came to support her. She wore a purple colour dress. She posed with her elder sister as she arrived for the event. The Dhadkan actress mother Sunanda Shetty too came for the screening event. She also posed for a group photo. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra too marked their presence.

Check photos here:

Nikamma has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. Nikamma is a remake of the 2017 Telugu action-comedy film, Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani and Love Story actress Sai Pallavi.

Nikamma is set to be a complete masala entertainer. The filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020, after COVID-19 norms were relaxed. The film was initially scheduled for a June 2020 release, but it was indefinitely postponed due to a production halt and theatres shut down owing to the pandemic. Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022. Nikamma will also witness a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G in lead roles alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

