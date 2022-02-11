Nora Fatehi aces a desi look in orange kurta as she gets papped outside Anil Kapoor's office

Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood as they step out in the city. The shutterbugs click these celebs at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai, from restaurants and airports to gyms and studios. Today was no different as the media today photographed none other than the stunning Nora Fatehi as she stepped out for some work in the city. Nora dished out some major style lessons as she kept her look desi, and we are definitely taking note.

A few hours back, Nora was photographed by the paparazzi outside Anil Kapoor's office in the neighbourhood of Santacruz West in Mumbai. Apart from her jaw-dropping dance moves, Nora is also popular among fans for her spectacular fashion sense. This afternoon too, the diva was on top of her game as she slayed in a printed, full-sleeved orange kurta. Nora combined the kurta with a pair of white straight-legged trousers. Nora also wore a pair of white juttis. She kept her hair open with a side parting and opted for a minimal and fresh makeup look. She completed the look with a pair of dainty stud earrings.

Nora smiled and posed for pictures as the paps clicked her from a distance. She also had a few papers in her hands and we wonder if her next collaboration is with Anil Kapoor.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Nora was recently seen alongside Guru Randhawa in the song Naach Meri Rani. It was a chartbuster and Nora's killer hooksteps sent social media into a frenzy.

