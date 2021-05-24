Nora Fatehi arrives at the airport in a chic all black outfit; Adheres to COVID 19 safety guidelines; PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi was spotted by the paps while making her way to the airport. The actress made heads turn with her classy new look.

When it comes to style, Nora Fatehi definitely tops the list. The actress, who is known for her incredible dance skills, has gained a massive fan-following for her amazing fashion sense. Her Instagram handle is filled with glamorous snaps from various photoshoots. Each time the diva heads out of the house, she makes head turn. Whether it’s wearing intricate traditional attire or a casual and easy-going outfit, Nora knows exactly how to make an impression and she does so effortlessly.

Now, Nora was spotted by the paps, and needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. In the pictures, we can see the star stepping out of her car and making her way to the airport. We can see the actress rocking an all-black ensemble. She looked super classy and chic in her new look which consisted of a crop top, sweatpants, jacket, and heels. She also accessorized her look with an expensive Fendi handbag. Nora followed the necessary Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mouth mask and maintaining a safe social distance while heading inside the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming war-action Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars , , and Sanjay Dutt. Amid the Coronavirus crisis, several films have seen a delay in release dates. Due to the pandemic, the production of Nora’s forthcoming project was halted last year. The movie is now set to release on Independence Day i.e. August 15, 2021.

