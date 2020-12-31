Nora Fatehi is a gorgeous beauty in black as she keeps it stylish while leaving Aditya Roy Kapur's house; PICS

Nora Fatehi is among the stylish stars in Bollywood who often leave everyone in awe. Recently, the star was snapped in the city when she was leaving Aditya Roy Kapur's house and her all-black look left fans gushing.

Street Dancer 3 star Nora Fatehi is among the style icons of Bollywood who never fails to amaze her fans. However, if there is one thing for which all look up to Nora, it is her dance moves. With so many amazing numbers to her name, Nora often shares glimpses of what she's up to on social media. However, whenever she steps out in the city, the paparazzi never miss to spot and recently, she was snapped while leaving Aditya Roy Kapur's house.

While Nora was snapped while exiting the Malang star's building, she kept it completely stylish. The actress is seen clad in an all-black look. In the photos, Nora is seen flaunting her perfect curves in a sheer black top with a matching skirt that had a slit in the front. With it, Nora added a pair of high heels in black and her hair was left loose. Not just this, she followed proper COVID 19 precautions as she completed her look with a black mask.

The Dilbar star was seen making her way to her car while leaving the actor's house. On the work front, Nora was recently a part of Guru Randhawa's smashing hit number Nach Meri Rani. The song featured her and Guru together and their dance moves sent fans into a frenzy. Even a BTS clip in which she was seen shaking a leg with Guru was shared by the star and it went viral among her fans. Recently, Nora shared a clip of rehearsing for a routine with choreographers which left fans wondering if she was coming out with another song.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's photos:

Credits :Manav Manglani

