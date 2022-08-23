Nora Fatehi looks bewitching in black as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous dancer-turned-actress in Bollywood. Since her breakthrough, Nora Fatehi has become a cultural icon, loved by millions. While her exemplary dancing skills continue to astonish us every day, she has also made her mark with her acting skills. The professional dancer wowed everyone and won hearts with her performances. She has delivered performances in movies such as Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, and Bharat. The Saki Saki dancer is gorgeous and she enjoys a massive fan following. And, her fans wait for her photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which just a while ago, Nora Fatehi was snapped at Mumbai airport. She made heads turn in an all-black ensemble. She pulled off 'clean girl' look. To complete her look, Nora also donned sunglasses and a purse. She looked effortlessly beautiful as she got clicked.

Check Nora Fatehi's photos here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen as a judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. The popular dance reality show is making a comeback after five-long years. Ever since the new season of popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was announced, it has become the most discussed topic on social media. In the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Some popular confirmed names of this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others.

