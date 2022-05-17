Nushrratt Bharuccha dons plunging neckline dress, celebrates birthday with Janhit Mein Jaari team; PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha has become one of the finest actresses over the years. From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Chhorii, Nushrratt proved her acting abilities and made brave choices. She is now all set to entertain her fans in her next project Janhit Mein Jaari. The makers of the social comedy recently announced its release date along with a poster. The film will hit the theatres on June 10. To note, Jai Basantu Singh directorial also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka, and Paritosh Tripathi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates birthday with her team

The talented diva today turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with Janhit Mein Jaari's cast and crew. In the photographs, Nushrratt made jaws drop as she was dressed in a gorgeous maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with a neckpiece. The actress donned neutral makeup and sealed her look with heels. She was seen cutting delicious cakes and smiling at the cameras.

Take a look:

Nushrratt’s upcoming project Janhit Mein Jaari

Coming back to Nushrratt’s movie, it revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who sells condoms in her town. The film shows her struggle due to the existing social taboos and how she fights with her family and the neighbourhood.

Announcing the release date, Nushrratt took her Instagram handle and shared a poster along with the caption, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana #JanhitMeinJaari hai; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022.” Interestingly, two more films will be clashing at the box office on that day. Janhit Mein Jaari will be releasing in theatres along with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera.

