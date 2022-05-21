Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ravishing as she celebrates birthday with Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao & others; PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s career graph has been on the rise. From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Chhorii, she has proved her acting abilities over the years. She is now all set to entertain her fans in her next project Janhit Mein Jaari. The film is set to release in theatres on June 10. The Jai Basantu Singh directorial also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka, and Paritosh Tripathi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday with friends

A few days back, the talented diva who turned a year older hosted a dinner bash for her close friends from the industry on Friday. In the photographs, Nushrratt made jaws drop as she was dressed in a gorgeous two-piece outfit. She paired her crop top featuring a plunging neckline, with a flowy skirt. The actress tied her hair and accessorised her look with a neckpiece. To celebrate her birthday, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao and many others also arrived at that posh restaurant in Mumbai. While Patralekhaa was seen dressed in a pretty black dress, Rajkummar Rao opted for a casual t-shirt with black trousers.

Take a look:

Nushrratt’s upcoming project Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt’s upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film shows her struggle due to the existing social taboos and how she fights with her family and the neighbourhood.

Announcing the release date, Nushrratt took her Instagram handle and shared a poster along with the caption, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana #JanhitMeinJaari hai; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022.” Interestingly, Janhit Mein Jaari will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera.

