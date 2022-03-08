Oh-so-comfy: Janhvi Kapoor sets new fashion trend in oversized pants & sweater; PICS

Despite being just a few films old, Janhvi Kapoor has already achieved success and gained a huge following. From Dhadak to Gunjan Saxena, the actress has given moviegoers an incredible list of movies. Apart from her films, Janhvi has become the undisputed queen of fashion. She has gained massive followers owing to her inspiring and unmatchable style. Just a few days after celebrating her birthday, Janhvi was spotted in the city. The actor who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks stepped out on Tuesday evening and set a new fashion trend.

Janhvi channeled a cozy yet glam vibe in her evening outfit, today. In the photographs, she was seen donning grey oversized pants and similar colour sweater. She left her hair loose and covered her face with a mask. Janhvi was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs. The actress redefined glam in her simple outfit and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Take a look:

Recently, filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartwarming birthday post for his daughter Janhvi and even listed all her best qualities. “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta,” he wrote.

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

