On or off duty, Sara Ali Khan keeps up her love affair with ethnic wear and Punjabi juttis; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the starlets who have managed to make an indelible impact on the hearts of the people with her performances as well as style. Be it her casual looks or red carpet attire, everything seems to be a hit when she dons it and steps out. But, amid all of it, it is Sara's constant love affair with ethnic wear and Punjabi juttis that stands out. Speaking of it, Sara stepped out on Saturday afternoon for her dubbing session and once again displayed her love for ethnic wear.

As Sara got out of her car to head for dubbing, she was captured in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a pretty ethnic look. Clad in a yellow printed kurta with matching palazzo, Sara managed to effortlessly make a style statement. Add to that her matching yellow embroidered Punjabi juttis and we get a perfect weekend ethnic look for stepping out. Sara also kept in mind the COVID 19 pandemic and wore a matching yellow mask with her look.

Have a look:

The actress was also spotted this week with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan when she headed to attend Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday. Sara nailed a chic white dress for the occasion and later, shared photos on social media from the birthday bash.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Now, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's film with Vicky Kaushal. The film has been shot in Indore and is yet to get a title. Besides this, reportedly, Sara is also a part of gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

