Oscars 2021: Regina King, Viola Davis and Laura Dern are nothing short of flawless beauties on the red carpet

Regina King, Viola Davis, and Laura Dern's fashion game was on point as they took over the Oscars 2021 red carpet. Check out their photos below.

Regina King walked the red carpet at Oscars 2021 wearing a gorgeous custom Louis Vuitton gown. The One Night in Miami director posed for pictures with the film's star Aldis Hodge. Her dress has caught the eye of fashionistas all around, what with the dazzling, striped details down the gown and the stylish sleeves.

Regina, who was one of the presenters at the ceremony, brought up the Derek Chauvin trial. She mentioned that had the trial gone in some other direction, she would be wearing boots instead of heels, along with some other changes. Well, quite a powerful statement there!

Viola Davis, who came with her husband Julius Tennon, looked spectacular in an Alexander McQueen number teamed with Forevermark Jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. A perfect look altogether, something that got nods of approval from fashion enthusiasts.



Viola was nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her work in the critically acclaimed movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The movie is directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. It is based on the play of the same name by August Wilson and also stars the late Chadwick Boseman.



Laura Dern wore an Oscar de la Renta velvet gown with an asymmetric feather skirt and looked ravishing. Laura presented the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar to Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

Check out the red carpet pictures of the lovely ladies here:

Credits :Getty Images

