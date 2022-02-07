Padmini Kolhapure, Siddhanth Kapoor & Priyank Sharma visit late Lata Mangeshkar’s house; PICS

In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news for the nation, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 7 after a prolonged hospitalisation. For the uninitiated, Lata Mangeshkar was tested positive for COVID 19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. She was hospitalised in January and was put on a ventilator during the weekend as the doctors had stated that she was critical. Her unfortunate demise has left the nation mourning and several celebs have also taken to their respective social media handles to pay an emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

And now a day after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Padmini Kolhapure, Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma were also papped at the legendary singer’s house. To note, Padmini Kohlapure happens to be Lata Mangeshkar’s niece and shared a great bond with the melody queen. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth were also papped at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. In fact, Siddhanth had shared a throwback pic of himself with Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha and Priyank and wrote, “There will be no one like you, love you aaji, may your wonderful soul RIP, thank you for everything”.

Meanwhile, several celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor etc have penned emotional tributes for the legendary singer on social media. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti”.

