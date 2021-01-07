Parents to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep it comfy & casual for lunch date post clinic visit; PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped at the doctor's clinic on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be parents kept it comfy for their visit to the doctor ahead of Anushka's due date. Post it, they headed for lunch together.

The eyes of the world are fixated on the power couple and Virat Kohli as they await the arrival of their first child. Since the announcement was made, fans of Anushka and Virat have been excited for the couple. Often, when Anushka heads out in the city for her regular clinic visit, she gets snapped by the paparazzi. And, since Virat is back in town on paternity break, he too is seen accompanying his wife to the clinic ahead of her due date.

Speaking of this, on Thursday morning, Virat accompanied his heavily pregnant wife Anushka to the clinic. Post the check-up, the power couple headed out for a lunch date together in the city. In the photos, Anushka is seen clad in an all-black look with white sneakers. Her hair is left open while she is seen sporting a white mask. The soon-to-be mom kept it comfy and casual for her visit to the clinic and for lunch with Virat later.

The Indian cricket team captain too kept it casual for the day. he is seen clad in a grey tee with white pants and an army green jacket. With a cool pair of white sneakers and a mask, Virat added a pair of spectacles and completed his look of the day.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Anushka got miffed with a photographer for invading her and Virat's privacy at home by clicking their photos while sitting on the balcony. The actress requested all to stop the same. The couple is expecting their first child together this month. Recently, Anushka's maternity photoshoot had sent the internet into a meltdown. The gorgeous mom-to-be had also spoken up about how she and Virat intend to bring up their child away from the limelight.

