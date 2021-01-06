Parents to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their masks on in the car as they step out; See PHOTOS

Ahead of the due date, Anushka Sharma has been taking all precautions when she steps out in the city. Today, Anushka was snapped with Virat Kohli as they headed out together.

Actress has been spending time at home with Virat Kohli since she wrapped up her pending shoots in December 2020 and waiting for the arrival of their first child. Ahead of the due date, whenever Anushka and Virat step out in the city together, they get snapped by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, today too, Anushka and Virat had stepped out together when the photographers caught up with them and captured them in the frame. The parents-to-be could be seen all masked up even inside the car.

As Anushka and Virat were snapped, the duo was seen sitting in the back seat of their car. In the photos, Anushka is seen clad in a casual outfit and what we can see is the soon-to-be mom taking all precautions as she steps out. She is seen sporting a white mask in the car. On the other hand, Virat too is seen sitting next to Anushka and sporting a similar mask. The couple seems to be following all guidelines amid the pandemic and taking extra care ahead of the arrival of their child.

Anushka has been spotted a couple of times in the city in the last week and every time, the soon-to-be mom has made heads turn with her style.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's photos:

Meanwhile, Anushka has taken the internet by storm with her maternity photoshoot recently and the photos from the same are going viral. Fans loved the confidence with which Anushka flaunted her baby bump and spoke candidly about expecting her first child. Virat returned last month after the first test match against Australia and is on a paternity break as he wanted to be with Anushka when their child arrives. The couple is all set to welcome their first child this month.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

