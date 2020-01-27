PHOTO: Bobby Deol clicks a selfie with son Aryaman as he celebrates his 51st birthday with family in New York

Bobby Deol poses for a selfie with son Aryaman as he celebrates his 51st birthday with his family in New York.

Bobby Deol celebrates his 51st birthday today. The actor jetted off to New York with his family in order to ring in his birthday celebrations. A while ago, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie posing with his son Aryaman. Bobby thanked his fans for their unconditional love and support. "No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me", the actor captioned his post.

The 51-year old seems to be reverse aging. Bobby looks super dashing in a black hoodie while son Aryaman poses in a grey jacket. Like father, like son! the duo looks incredible as they click a selfie at the deck of a cruise. Many friends from the industry dropped comments on his post wishing Bobby on his birthday. His debut film Barsaat's co-star Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday Bob", with a heart emoji.

Bobby has featured in many hard-hitting films such as Humraaz, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Naqaab and more. The actor had stepped away from the limelight a few years ago. However, he returned on the celluloid with starrer Race 3 and stunned everyone with his major transformation. Bobby Deol's last outing was starrer Housefull 4 where he played a double role, Dharamputra and Max.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: From Barsaat to Housefull 4, here's how Junior Deol transformed over the years

Credits :Instagram

Read More