PHOTO Diaries: Kangana Ranaut exits her Pilates class, Malaika Arora out for a stroll with pet Casper

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut was snapped as she left her Pilates class after a workout session. On the other hand, Malaika Arora took her pet Casper for a walk around her house.

As the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions have been eased off in the state, gyms too have opened up and amid it, Bollywood stars have resumed their workout sessions. Speaking of this, on Thursday, keeping up with her regular fitness routine, was snapped after her Pilates session. Not just this, also seemed to have opted to head out for a stroll with pet Casper to begin her day on a healthy note. Both the stars were snapped by the paparazzi in the city.

In the photos, we can see Kangana stepping out after a workout session at her Pilates class. The Thalaivi actress has been keeping up with her fitness routine amid gearing up for Dhaakad shoot. Over the past few days, Kangana has been spotted at her pilates class regularly. As she exited her class, Kangana waved to the paparazzi from a distance and then got in her car to leave for the day. She is seen clad in a grey tee with tights and a cool pair of sunglasses.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Malaika was snapped with her pet Casper while strolling around her building. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a grey and blue pair of shorts with a black crop top and matching jacket. The star is also seen sporting a grey mask as she walks with her dog. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun. Malaika waved to the paps from a distance before heading inside her building with Casper.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta. The film's shoot is scheduled to resume in Budapest soon. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas and Thalaivi.

Malaika, on the other hand, was seen as a guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4 when had taken a break from shooting for a few weeks.

