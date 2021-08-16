PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut is enroute India after she wraps up shoot for upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was in Budapest for the last few weeks as she was busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. A few days back, Kangana took to Instagram to share her feelings, as the film was just about to wrap up shoot. Sharing a photo of her character from the film, she wrote, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film….She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad”. With the shoot over, she had been rejoicing with her loved ones in Budapest. She took to Instagram to share the fun moments she had with her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, and nephew Prithivi, who were visiting Budapest.

After a successful wrap up, and all the happy times with her family, the actress is finally returning back to India. Kangana put up a story on Instagram to share the information with fans and followers. In the photo that Kangana shared, she was seen donning a white top, that she paired with a black skirt and black heels. She carried a beige jacket and a big brown handbag in her hands as well. Kangana kept her hair up in a messy bun, and completed the look with a pair of glasses.

Check out Kangana’s Instagram story:

A couple of days back, Kangana had shared photos from a fun-filled ‘Dhaakad’ wrap-up party in Budapest with Rangoli Chandel, director Razneesh Ghai, producer Sohail Maklai and others, as she enjoyed after weeks of shooting for the film.

